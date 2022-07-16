Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $159.47 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

