Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

