Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 0.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Nucor by 72.0% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 292,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 122,304 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

