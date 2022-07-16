Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

