Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,180 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

