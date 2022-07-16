Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35,409 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,409 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

