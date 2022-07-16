Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,394 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.