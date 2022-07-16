Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $109,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 808,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,361 shares of company stock worth $14,575,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

