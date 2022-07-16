CLSA Upgrades GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) to “Buy”

GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by CLSA to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s previous close.
GrainCorp Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. GrainCorp has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.65.
About GrainCorp
