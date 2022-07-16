CLSA Upgrades GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) to “Buy”

GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by CLSA to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s previous close.

GrainCorp Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. GrainCorp has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.65.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

About GrainCorp

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.