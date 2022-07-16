CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.94. 1,760,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,966. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.14. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.20.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

