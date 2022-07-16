CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNHI. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after buying an additional 10,660,436 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,877 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

