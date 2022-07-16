Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $628,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.