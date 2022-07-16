Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $217,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $122.40 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.14.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.