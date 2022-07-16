Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.48.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

