Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 90 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Target were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average is $200.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

