Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

