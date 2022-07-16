Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Coffee Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Coffee stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 10,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on JVA. TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.