Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Coffee Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Coffee stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 10,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Get Coffee alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JVA. TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.