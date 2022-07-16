Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to C$120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $92.58.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

