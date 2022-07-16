Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $90.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

