Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,016,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,426,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. Comcast has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

