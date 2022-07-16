Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.20) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.70) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($8.50) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CBK opened at €5.94 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.23. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.01 ($5.01) and a one year high of €9.51 ($9.51).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

