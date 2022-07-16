Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Up 86.8% in June

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,851,000 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 3,666,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,161.2 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of CBAUF stock remained flat at $63.75 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $80.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.