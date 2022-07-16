Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Up 86.8% in June

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,851,000 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 3,666,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,161.2 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Shares of CBAUF stock remained flat at $63.75 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $80.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
