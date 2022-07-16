Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.08

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 1884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Community Bank System by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.