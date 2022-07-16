Comparing Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allied Healthcare Products and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cadre has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Cadre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million N/A $1.69 million ($0.47) -4.13 Cadre $427.29 million 1.74 $12.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Cadre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products -6.68% -20.93% -11.21% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cadre beats Allied Healthcare Products on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products. It also provides medical gas equipment, which include construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers emergency medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products, such as demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products that include spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

