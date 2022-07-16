Comparing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cardlytics has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -25.06% -13.81% -7.83% DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cardlytics and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cardlytics and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 1 3 1 0 2.00 DigitalOcean 2 0 7 0 2.56

Cardlytics currently has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.94%. DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 66.86%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $267.12 million 1.74 -$128.57 million ($2.24) -6.07 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 8.72 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -110.12

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Cardlytics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

