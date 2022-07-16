Comparing PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IM Cannabis and PacificHealth Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1,194.87%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $43.32 million 1.05 -$14.17 million ($0.61) -1.07 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IM Cannabis and PacificHealth Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -44.71% -16.28% -11.82% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PacificHealth Laboratories beats IM Cannabis on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

(Get Rating)

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.