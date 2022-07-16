Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.
CAG stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,699. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
