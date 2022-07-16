Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

