Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading Down 1%

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 736,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,817,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
