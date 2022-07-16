Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading Down 1%

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 736,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,817,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NYSE:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.09 million.

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.