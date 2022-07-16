Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Up 128.6% in June

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

CFXTF remained flat at $1.52 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

