Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Up 128.6% in June

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Conifex Timber Price Performance
CFXTF remained flat at $1.52 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
