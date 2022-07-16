ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 8% This Week

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $416,030.93 and $17,007.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008726 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00213354 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

