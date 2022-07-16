Contrasting Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) & Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 6.66% 104.07% 9.79% Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sally Beauty and Allego’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.88 billion 0.34 $239.86 million $2.27 5.48 Allego $102.10 million 2.32 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

72.5% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sally Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sally Beauty and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 2 2 0 0 1.50 Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $18.70, suggesting a potential upside of 50.44%. Allego has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 452.33%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Volatility & Risk

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and L'Oreal, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Olaplex. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated 4,777 stores, including 134 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

