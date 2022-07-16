ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 241.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 241.67 ($2.87).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.32) to GBX 210 ($2.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 255 ($3.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.97) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.39) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.60) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 201.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,364.00. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.15).

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Jonny Mason bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($58,610.85).

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.