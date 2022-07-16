CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 20,932 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $102.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.