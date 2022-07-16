CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $340.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

