CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 1,652 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VIOO stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.29. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $223.78.
