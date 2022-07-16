CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 71,765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.