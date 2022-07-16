CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $121.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

