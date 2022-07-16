CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,676,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,262 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SPLG opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.