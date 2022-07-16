CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $229.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average is $255.02.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

