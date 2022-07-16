CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.81 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09.

