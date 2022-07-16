Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,800 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 196.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ATO opened at $111.90 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

