Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,787 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,510. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.46%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

