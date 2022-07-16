CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,683,000 after acquiring an additional 428,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,313,000 after acquiring an additional 447,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

