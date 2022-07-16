Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Kenneth D. Denman Sells 300 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.67 and a 200 day moving average of $515.55. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

