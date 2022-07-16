Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

1COV opened at €32.19 ($32.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. Covestro has a 1 year low of €30.73 ($30.73) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($60.24).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

