Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,059 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

