Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,066,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,017 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Umpqua Stock Up 2.5 %

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

