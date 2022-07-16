Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5,326.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $515,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

