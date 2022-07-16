Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 489,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Hologic stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

